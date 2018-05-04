Adam Purinton to be sentenced for last year’s deadly Olathe bar shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — The man who has been accused in a possible hate crime shooting at an Olathe bar and pleaded guilty to three counts of premeditated first-degree murder, will be sentenced for the murder charges Friday.

Adam Purinton, 52, will learn his fate when he appears in court at 1:30 p.m.

In March, he admited to killing an Indian national and wounding two other men in a February 2017 shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was injured by gunfire when he tried to intervene. Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

“’You’re gonna stick up for them, and not me?’” Grillot recalled Purinton saying. “And that’s when I kind of knew what he was insinuating.”

That insinuation Grillot understood was about the color of Srinivas and Alok’s skin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting. Listen to the bartender’s 911 call here.

The state of Kansas does not differentiate for attempted murder in official charges, which is why Purinton faces three counts of premeditated first-degree murder, even though only one victim passed away.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges. He previously pleaded guilty in federal court to these charges, but he is expected to change his plea during a hearing scheduled for May 21, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

