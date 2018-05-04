Battle over breed leaves Independence woman’s dog stuck in city shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- For almost three weeks now, Jamie Bray says her one-and-half-year-old beloved “Bella” has been locked up in a doggie jail of sorts over a debate about her breed.

”It’s really hard knowing that hey took her from a good home where she was happy and had her space and all of her things she needs. They put her in a little, bitty box. I just want my dog home,” Bray said during an interview Friday.

Bray said on April 18 her dog escaped out of her ex-husband's fenced yard in Independence.

”Animal control guys were already on the street from another call and heard dogs barking and came up there and picked Bella up,” Bray said.

Bella’s been at a Great Plains SPCA shelter in Independence ever since.

”She’s not an aggressive dog at all. She’s an awesome, sweet dog. Again, she’s an American Bully and a registered show dog,” Bray said.

According to a city ordinance, a pit bull impounded by animal control or a dog with characteristics of a pit bull must be spayed or neutered before it’s released to its owner.

”I have the papers. Bella is registered as an American Bullet, and that’s a completely different breed than a pit bull,” Bray said.

Although there are striking similarities between an American bully and a pit bull, Bray insists the dogs aren’t the same.

"Their body size is different. Their head size is different. Everything about them is different because they’re different breeds,” Bray said.

The city ordinance also says there’s no exceptions, even for “show dogs.”

”If they spayed Bella, she will be disqualified from any competitions, and she won’t be able to be a national show dog anymore or be able to be bred and her blood line will end," she said.

Bray said she showed animal control officers a number of papers, including Bella’s registration papers, documents from her lawyer and papers from an American Bully Kennel Club, all of which she said proves her four-legged friend is not a pit bull.

Animal control officers have given her until May 11 to make a decision or they will consider Bella to be an abandoned dog.

”It’s just not right. Today when I visited her she looked skinny and miserable. She’s stressed out because she misses her home. I do not want her spayed. Who knows if she stays at the shelter she could possibly be there for the rest of her life, they might put her up for adoption or if she’s not adopted, they may euthanize her. On Monday, I’m calling my lawyer back," Bray said.