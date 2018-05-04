× Former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has agreed to terms with the Raiders, Sports Illustrator reporter Michael Silver tweeted the news just before noon Friday.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 4, 2018

Details surrounding the agreement were not immediately released.

Johnson spent 13 years in Kansas City.

Johnson’s contract expired March 14, the start of the new league year for the NFL. The Chiefs drafted Johnson in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he has been with the club ever since then.

The four-time Pro Bowler is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler with 1,262 stops in his career.

In a previous statement from the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid said he’s grateful he was able to coach “a player like Derrick.”

“He’s a passionate football player and a natural leader,” Reid said. “I value the amount of quality work he put in every day for us, including teaching our younger players what it means to be a pro. I think he will make an incredible coach when he is done playing the game, if he chooses.”

In that same statement, Johnson said he has been blessed to be a part of the organization.

“I’d like to thank the Hunt family, my coaches, teammates and the staff for the tremendous amount of support I received over the years,” Johnson said. “I love Kansas City and this fan base, they’ve always had my back. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to spend 13 years in a place I love. I plan on playing for several more years because I love this game so much, but I look forward to retiring as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when my career is over. I’ll miss my Chiefs teammates – we made a lot of big plays together over the years – and I wish them the best in bringing a championship home to the best and loudest fans in the NFL.”