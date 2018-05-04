FOX4 Love Fund partners with Furniture Mall of Kansas to donate 100+ mattresses for metro kids

OLATHE, Kan. — The Furniture Mall of Kansas has teamed up with the FOX4 Love Fund to give metro kids in need a good nights sleep.

Together, the Olathe business and Kansas City organization have donated more than 100 twin-sized mattresses, box springs, sheets and pillows to under-served local families.

Love Fund Executive Director Allyson Summers said, on average, the nonprofit gets 2-3 requests per week from youth advocates, seeking beds for children in the metro.

“Many times we learn that the children are sleeping on the floor, on sofas, or crowded into bed with several family members,” Summers said. “Sleeping arrangements such as these often lead to sleep loss, which goes can impact a child’s health and performance in school. The Love Fund is excited to partner with the Furniture Mall of Kansas to offer new beds to over 100 children in the Kansas City community in 2018.”

“Our mission is to be the best at helping guests have a more beautiful and comfortable home,” said Jeff Winter, owner of Furniture Mall of Kansas. “Partnering with the Love Fund for Children serves that mission, and we are grateful for the opportunity.”

The partnership extends Furniture Mall of Kansas’ charitable outreach with ongoing projects to help the Topeka Union Mission, Rest for Success, St. Jude’s and the City Union Mission in Kansas City.