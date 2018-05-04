KCK man’s BAC more than 31 times over legal limit during alleged shooting at Shawnee bar

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A metro man who fired a gun inside a crowded Shawnee bar last month allegedly did so after getting in an argument with a DJ while drunk and getting kicked out of the bar.

Elmer Ramirez has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of battery in Johnson County.

Court documents say on April 22, the 32-year-old KCK man allegedly got into an argument with a DJ at La Terraza Bar and Grill in Shawnee. Ramirez was kicked out of the building. Witnesses told police they heard Ramirez allegedly yell, “I’ll be back.”

But Ramirez returned and allegedly fired a gun randomly at the crowd in the Shawnee bar, striking one person in the foot, according to court documents.

The KCK man tried to flee the area, but a bystander jumped into Ramirez’s vehicle and choked him before he could escape, court records say. A woman also jumped in and took the keys out of the ignition. A group of people held Ramirez down until police arrived.

Ramirez was taken into custody and also taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Officers said they could smell a strong smell of alcohol coming from the 32-year-old. Medical personnel said his blood alcohol content was .250 — more than 31 times higher than the legal limit.