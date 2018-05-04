Magnitude-6.9 earthquake jolts Hawaii’s Big Island

PAHOA, Hawaii — The U.S. Geological Survey says a second large earthquake of magnitude-6.9 has struck on Hawaii’s Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate their rural homes.

The earthquake hit about 12:33 p.m. (Hawaiian Standard Time) Friday and was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake wasn’t strong enough to cause a tsunami. No tsunami threat or advisory is in place.

The state transportation department said on Twitter that no damage has been reported to roads.

There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii’s Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate from their homes.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Maj. Jeff Hickman says the Hilo airport and the highways didn’t sustain any damage from Friday’s magnitude-6.9 quake.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says the county has yet to conduct a damage assessment.

State Sen. Russell Ruderman says he could feel strong shaking in Hilo. He says merchandise fell off the shelves in a natural food store he owns. He also felt shaking during an earlier magnitude-5.4 earthquake.

He says residents are stressed out about earthquakes while coping with a lava threat from Kilauea volcano that has burned two homes.

Before the quake, Hawaii County Civil Defense said a new vent opened near an intersection. There is no activity at a geothermal power plant, which has been taken offline.