Man that KCK officers shot, killed once won settlement against KCMO police for excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The allegedly armed man KCK police shot on Wednesday while conducting an investigation has died.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near 24th and Wood. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Manuel Palacio.

Police say they were conducting a narcotics investigation in the area. While attempting to make an arrest, Palacio, who was allegedly armed, confronted them. Police say during that confrontation, an officer shot the 27-year-old. He died from his injuries.

Palacio once sued the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. Video from him being in arrested in 2014 sparked allegations of excessive force against the arresting officers.

Palacio and his attorney ultimately settled the case for $300,000.

One of the KCMO arresting officers is no longer on the force and pleaded guilty to harassment.

In the shooting Wednesday, no officers were injured.

The officer involved is a 21 year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave. This investigation is being conducted by the Major Case Unit of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and will be reviewed by the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.