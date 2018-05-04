Royals looking to fill stadium security jobs, no experience needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Whelan Event Services, the company who does security for all of Kansas City’s major pro sports teams, is hiring -- but you might be surprised to find out what they're paying and what experience you need.

Part-time positions have a starting pay of $9 per hour. Recent job listings from the company say no experience is needed.

That means if you're part of up to 40,000 fans at Kauffman Stadium, the more than 70,000 fans at Arrowhead, or part of the Cauldron at Sporting KC games, the person who is responsible for your safety and the safety of the players on the field may have never operated a metal detector or a wand before they got the job.

“When there are 40,000 people here and there’s alcohol being sold and you are paying a security officer $9 an hour to keep people safe, I think that’s dangerous," Royals fan Angie Robinett said.

Whelan said regardless of what experience people they hire have, they're fully trained before they are in the field. At Kauffman Stadium, that would include memorizing and knowing how to identify the following list of prohibited items:

Bags/purses in excess of 16" x 16" x 8"

Backpacks in excess of 16" x 16" x 8"

Any drinks beside water or sports drinks

Weapons/fireworks

Items that could be projectiles

Cameras with 12" or more lenses

Banners or flags with sticks in them

Noise-making devices such as cow bells, bullhorns, etc.

Lasers or laser pens

Brooms in excess of 4 feet in height

Hard-sided coolers

Anything that can obstruct a guest's view

Wrapped presents and/or gifts

Pets or animals not documented as service animals

Aerosol cans (i.e. sunscreen, hairspray, mace, etc.)

A Whelan job listing this week told applicants it had an "aggressively fast hiring process" that could put people on shifts within seven days of an interview. The screening process is also described as "rigorous" to include background checks and drug tests.

The Kansas City Royals also hire roughly 40 Kansas City police officers and their own staff to help keep fans safe. A team spokesperson described Whelan's role as, "bridging the gap." He said all contracts with outside vendors are subject to review, and the team discusses performance with Whelan quarterly.

Whelan said recent text messages that went out soliciting job applicants are part of a regular effort to attract quality employees to the company.

“I feel very strongly that Kauffman Stadium is as safe as any ballpark in the country," said Toby Cook, Royals vice president of publicity said.