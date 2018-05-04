Singing Olathe students tour metro, entertaining and making friends with local police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- They say music makes the world go 'round. One group of elementary school students from Johnson County will attest to that.

They sang their way across the metro Friday, delivering songs to first-responders, among others.

Her students mark their calendars for this day when the school year opens. That`s how Lauren Richards, a music teacher from Olathe`s Cedar Creek Elementary School, described Friday.

Nearly 90 of her singing students, who are known as the Cedar Creek Comet Singers, boarded buses and spent the day singing to various community service groups around the metro, including the Leawood Police Department.

"Oh yeah, that's right," the 87 fourth-grade singers thundered from the lawn of the Leawood Justice Center on Town Center Drive.

That gaggle of musical 10- and 11-year-olds from Olathe sprang from a pair of big yellow school buses, performing a nine-song show they've been rehearsing since January.

"This is my fight song, take back my life song," they sang.

The songs on the Cedar Creek kids' setlist were positive and uplifting, carefully chosen by their choir teacher, who said she's been leading groups of students on these end-of-school-year tours for 12 years.

"I try to entertain the kids," Richards told FOX4 on Friday. "It's just basically that we can turn ourselves in from something small into something large if we just believe it and dream it. That's helped with all the music that's entertaining."

Those buses rolled to five stops, including the Olathe Schools district offices, the Lenexa City Hall outdoor pavilion and a local furniture maker in Wyandotte County.

Cedar Creek seem to realize these visits with police, which included handshakes and hugs, are also building bridges of mutual support.

"(Police officers) help us in everyday life. They help keep us safe and they protect us. We don't have to do any of that. They do it all for us," said Emma Cox, a Cedar Creek fourth-grade singer.

"Too often, you'll hear parents say, 'That police officer is going to come arrest you,'" said Capt. Brad Robbins, public information officer with the Leawood Police Department. "We want to have this positive interaction so kids trust us. So when they do call us in a moment of need, they look to us to help them."

Three of the Cedar Creek Singing Comets` stops on Friday were concerts for the cops. Richards said she`s pleased this reward for her students is also a show of support for police. Richards said the singers didn't visit their own police department in Olathe since they performed for them last year.