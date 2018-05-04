× Student removed from MU campus after report of sexual assault in dorm

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri in Columbia has removed a student from campus after a report of sexual assault in a residence hall.

In a statement, the university said the student was removed immediately after the report was filed and is now banned from campus.

The university did not release any other details on the reported sexual assault. The student’s name is not being released at this time, the university said.

“Campus safety is our No. 1 priority, and we are committed to ensuring each student, faculty, staff member and visitor has a safe experience,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in the statement. “We will respond immediately to anyone or anything that threatens the safety of our campus. Reports of sexual assault, or any actions that threaten campus safety, will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

MU said police continue to investigate the report.

“The MUPD continues investigating this incident, and every parent and student should know their safety is our utmost concern,” Gary Ward, vice chancellor for operations, said in the university’s statement.

School officials said residence hall staff will be in place 24/7 this weekend because they expect an increase in social activity as the spring semester winds down.