Brazen thieves steal thousands of dollars in electronics from Lenexa business

LENEXA, Kan. -- Lenexa police are looking for two people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Direct Computer Outlet.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hat and a woman who wore a dress walking into the store on Thursday, April 26.

A few minutes into the video, the man is seen handing the woman a laptop; she then stuffs it into an over-sized pocket in her dress. The pair did this four more times, then left.

“They were 15-inch MacBook Pro Retinas. Generally speaking on that particular model, our base price generally is around $1,500 and up,” London Vanags said.

This isn’t the first time the family-owned business has dealt with thieves. Despite having great cameras and alert employees, managers said this couple somehow slipped through the cracks.

“I do my best to help our customers, make sure that they feel happy, safe, that they’re getting a good product from us. And when I go out of my way to do that for people, when somebody takes advantage of that, it just really upsets me,” Vanags said.

Going forward, store managers said they’ll step up security and keep a much closer eye on their products.

“More walking through, seeing what’s on display, what’s not, what’s missold, what’s not,” Vanags said.

She added she will also keep a closer watch over customers as well.

“I try not to be suspicious of people but again, I kind of have to be at this point just to, again, protect ourselves and to be able to protect our clients,” Vanags said.

Lenexa police are actively searching for both suspects in this felony theft case.

The minivan they were driving had out of town plates.

Anyone with information about this crime or tips should call Lenexa Police at (913) 825-8056.