Man found dead in the median of 291 Highway in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly found dead on the side of the highway Saturday evening.

Drivers reported a man stumbling into traffic along northbound 291 Highway at the intersection of Interstate 470 around 7:30 p.m. He was found dead in the median when officers arrived.

The man’s truck was found on the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Northbound 291 and I-470 are closed near Colbern Road and Douglas Street as investigators work the scene.

All eastbound I-470 traffic is being diverted to Douglas Road.

Police did not provide a cause of death, but are calling it a “possible homicide.”

FOX4 is heading to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.