Parents still seeking justice 3 years after their son was shot and killed

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

It's been over three years since 36- year-old Chad Donaldson was shot and killed after leaving a gas station in Belton, Mo.

Chad was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on December 21, 2014 at the QuikTrip near 58-Highway and Interstate 49.

Early the next morning, Chad was found shot in the stomach on Springdale Drive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Chad's parents, Jenny and Craig, describe him as a friendly guy who had a passion for the outdoors and fishing.

They tragically lost their son, but they haven't lost hope that the killer will be brought to justice.

Chad's family and detectives are hoping that a $4,000 reward will help solve the case.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS. All tips are anonymous.