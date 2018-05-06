One person killed in shooting at 77th & Yecker in KCK; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in KCK Sunday afternoon.

KCK Police Chief tweeted just after 1 p.m. that a shooting occurred at 77th & Yecker, and that the suspect was in custody.

The victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening. Police said a short time later the victim had died.

The victim from 77th & Yecker has died. https://t.co/f2IVJajTAk — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 6, 2018

No identities have been released at this point. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

FOX4 is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.