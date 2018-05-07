Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A child was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in Kansas City.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday near 107th Street and Bristol Terrace. KC police said the child was with family, waiting to cross the street on the corner of the intersection to go to a nearby park.

Police said everyone was holding hands until the child darted out into the street and was struck by a vehicle.

The child, who KC police did not release the age of, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved in the crash was not injured and stayed at the scene.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.