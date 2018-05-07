Class action lawsuit filed against Rodan+Fields claims they did not warn buyers of serious side effects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A class action lawsuit claims skincare company Rodan + Fields failed to inform buyers of side effects in its popular Lash Boost product.

The product contains isopropyl cloprostenate, which is used to treat glaucoma. Attorneys say the side effects of the ingredient include eyelid drooping, eye pain and tearing and darkening of skin and iris.

Lash Boost is available without a prescription from the multi-level marketing company. Cosmetic products such as Lash Boost can be marketed without FDA approval.

The lawsuit claims, “Consumers of Lash Boost throughout California and New York, have experienced serious side effects…But instead of disclosing the harmful side effects and risks associated with use of Lash Boost, and letting consumers decide if Lash Boost is worth the risk, Rodan + Fields omitted them and thus engaged in fraudulent, unfair, and unlawful marketing practices.”

Click or tap here to read the full lawsuit.

“We would like to confirm/reassure you that we stand by our product, which is safe and marketed properly,” Rodan + Fields said in response to one user’s Facebook post.