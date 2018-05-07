Employee who had affair with former Jackson County sheriff drops lawsuit against county

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman who had an affair with former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp has dropped her lawsuit against Jackson County.

Christine Lynde sued the county in 2016, saying she’d been sexually harassed by a Sheriff’s Office employee shortly after she began working there in 2013. On Monday, the lawsuit was mutually withdrawn. Court documents say the county owes Lynde no money.

The settlement comes with a stipulation that the case can’t be refiled. A Jackson County spokesperson declined to comment on the settlement.

Details presented in Lynde’s lawsuit brought her relationship with Sharp to light. Sharp resigned last month after it was revealed that he’d had a five-year affair with Lynde, who quickly became the highest paid civilian employee in his agency.

Sharp admitted giving her $8,000 toward the down payment of a house in Clay County. The sheriff also told investigators he routinely deposited extra money in Lynde’s bank account. FOX4 also discovered the sheriff’s expense reports also revealed he was spending thousands of dollars in taxpayer’s money for he and Lynde to travel.

County leaders have selected three finalists to replace Sharp as interim sheriff. County Executive Frank White is expected to make a decision soon.

