KC dance teacher moved to tears when students surprised her with Pay-It-Forward Award for her 10-year anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To help a local dance teacher, who is a leader in the community, celebrate 10 years of teaching young people, her students nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Aisha Williams is the co-founder and director of Ice Studios School of Dance.

"We’re surprising her because she’s a leader in the community and her studio," Jordan Wilson told FOX4. "She’ll give the shirt off her back to her students if they need it. So we just want to give her a small token for her ten year anniversary."

