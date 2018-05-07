× KC jumps 15 spots from last year into #9 spot on “Top 50 Mosquito Cities” list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your bug spray and citronella candles ready, Kansas City.

Pest control company Orkin released its annual “Top 50 Mosquito Cities” list, and Kansas City has jumped up 15 spots to the number 9 spot.

The list ranks metro areas by the number of new mosquito customers served from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

Atlanta Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas (+4) New York (+1) Washington, D.C. (-2) Chicago (-2) St. Louis, Mo. (+20) Houston Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (-3) Kansas City, Mo. (+15) Charlotte, N.C. (-1)

“Mosquitoes continue to be a major health concern, especially in the summer months,” Orkin entomologist Chelle Hartzer said in a news release. “Mosquitos can transmit several diseases to humans including Zika virus, West Nile virus and several kinds of encephalitis. Each of these mosquito-borne diseases may have serious side effects.”

People eager to get outdoors and enjoy the weather will want to protect their skin.

A new report shows disease cases involving bug bites have tripled since 2004.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there were 27,388 disease cases from infected mosquitoes, ticks and fleas in 2004.

In 2016, there were 96,075 reported cases.

Since 2004, the CDC report also noted the discovery of nine new germs spread by mosquitoes and ticks.

