KCK police searching for missing 48-year-old man last seen leaving motel on State Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 48-year-old man.

Donald Carter is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 300 pounds. He was last seen walking away from a motel near 61st Street and State Avenue in KCK, wearing a blue jacket, navy blue shirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Carter’s family said the 48-year-old has a “diminished mental capacity” that might prevent him from caring for himself for an extended time.

Anyone who sees Carter or has information about his location is asked to call the KCK Police Department at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.