Kids of all abilities ‘Play 60’ with Kansas City Chiefs players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt teamed up with others from the organization to help metro kids of all abilities "Play 60" Monday night.

“A lot of people tell them they can’t do certain things,” Hunt said. “And when they go out there and do things that everyone else does, they feel like they fit right in.”

It’s the fifth year the Chiefs have partnered with the Recreational Council of Greater Kanas City for a night of fun football activities. This year's event was held at the 9th and Van Brunt Athletic Fields Park.

The players led the youth through Play 60 activity circuits focused on the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle.

Since 2000, the Kansas City Chiefs have held inclusive clinics and visits for youth living with physical and/or mental limitations. These have included collaborations with groups such as the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired, Children’s Therapeutic Learning Center, Kansas State School for the Blind, Kansas State School for the Deaf, the National Sports Center for the Disabled, Special Olympics and the YMCA’s Challenger League.