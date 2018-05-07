Man and woman face federal charges in string of armed robberies at businesses across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCMO man and woman are facing numerous charges related to seven armed robberies around the metro.

Aaron Fisher, 46, and Dawn Baldwin, 49, were charged in a 16-count indictment alleging a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies at metro businesses dating from Dec. 20, 2017 to April 2, 2018.

Fisher and Baldwin are charged together with two armed robberies: the armed robbery of Holiday Inn Express on Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., on Dec. 31, 2017; and with the armed robbery of Comfort Inn Motel on N.W. Jefferson St., Grain Valley, Mo., on Jan. 21, 2018.

They are also charged together with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in each of those robberies.

Fisher is also charged with five additional armed robberies: the armed robbery of Blue Ridge Food Stop, on Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 20, 2017; the armed robbery of Subway on Fascination, Lee’s Summit, Mo., on Dec. 20, 2017; the armed robbery of Papa Murphy’s on E. 350 Hwy., Raytown, Mo., on Jan. 4, 2018; the armed robbery of Four Points Sheraton on Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 15, 2018; and the armed robbery of Trex Mart on E. 116 Hwy., Lathrop, Mo., on April 2, 2018.

Fisher is charged with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in each of those robberies.

Fisher is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fisher and Baldwin remain in federal custody without bond.