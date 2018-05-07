Midwest Cancer Alliance & Univ. of Kan. Cancer Center join forces to complete 200 skin cancer assessments in one day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Midwest Cancer Alliance, in association with the University of Kansas Cancer Center, is holding its annual Melanoma Monday skin screening.

The first Monday in May is National Melanoma Day. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It kills more than 10,000 people every year.

Doctors say Melanoma often resemble moles and some do develop into moles on the skin. They can frequently appear brown or black and if left untreated can be deadly.

The screenings will be completed on the 4th floor of the Dermatology offices at The University of Kansas Hospital, 2000 Olathe Blvd. There are 200 appointments and you can register to the hospital's wait list via email at rkeopke@kumc.edu. The screenings will be done from 1 to 5 p.m.

Doctors have discovered around 20-percent of participants with skin abnormalities in the last four years.