Police believe suspect who stabbed 23-year-old man to death along 291 Highway was driving a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Police say in the two days since a 23-year-old man was killed in what they believe was a road rage incident, they've had some tips come in but still need more to solve this case.

Police told FOX4 Monday that they now believe the suspect who killed Cody Harter was driving a car, not a truck, SUV, van, etc.

Harter was found collapsed in the inner median on 291 Highway near the Interstate 470 merger, after drivers reported a man stumbling in traffic around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police Harter was in traffic and got into an argument with another driver on the shoulder. The fight turned deadly when the other driver stabbed Harter in the chest.

His family said good Samaritians pulled over, held his hand and prayed with him while they waited for the paramedics to get there.

Harter a member of the Missouri Air National Guard, served a tour of duty in Iraq and loved racing dirt bikes.

Police released a photo of Cody's truck: a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab Z71 edition. He had a large, zero turn mower in the bed of the truck at the time of the incident. Police are asking anyone traveling along I-470 Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., or anyone that may have seen the victim's truck heading north on 291 from 50-Highway to call Lee's Summit police at (816) 969-1705.

His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are looking at surveillance video in the area to ID the suspect and/or the suspect's vehicle.

You can also contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or download the P3 app that allows you to submit tips anonymously. See how it works in the video player below.