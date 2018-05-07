Police have gotten zero tips nearly 2 years after murder of cousins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are hoping a $10,000 reward will help solve the nearly 2-year-old homicides of two cousins, shot and killed while playing video games in their home.

The case is at a standstill.

Police say zero tips, not a single one has come in to the TIPS hotline since the community expressed outrage over the slaying of two little boys.

8-year-old Montell Ross and 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh were students at Hogan Prep Academy and did almost everything together.

The boys had come home from church earlier in the evening of August 13, 2016 and had stayed up late playing XBox.

Police believe two shooters stood on each side of the boys's home and opened fire, shooting more than 20 shots.

Police aren't sure why.

"Jayden and Montell were kids," said Aishah Coppage, Montell's mother. "They were kids, they were not out doing nothing wrong. They were at home where we thought they were safe. I need the world and the city to know that they were kids. They don’t have a voice we were their voices. We are begging and pleading that somebody will say something."

Both boys' mothers say not knowing why and who's responsible has had a harmful impact on their surviving children, who no longer feel safe in their own home.

The mothers say people are still talking about the boys' deaths in their neighborhood, which tells them that there is information out there than can help police bring the families justice.

This case is eligible for the recently increased TIPS hotline reward of $10,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest. Police say even something considered insignificant can help crack the case wide open.