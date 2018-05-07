Strange Music and Boulevard team up to bring Tech N9ne inspired brew for the summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new drink brewing just in time for summer at Boulevard Brewing, and it’s a result of a new partnership with Strange Music.

Beginning at this summer’s Boulevardia festival, June 15 and 16, fans can get their hands on the limited release Tech N9ne inspired brew, Bou Lou. Boulevard describes the drink as an enticing improvisation on Boulevard’s Unfiltered Wheat Beer, bursting with flavors of pineapple and coconut.

It will then hit store shelves in Kansas City, Lawrence, Wichita, Springfield and Denver Monday, June 18. It will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

“This is an alliance that had to happen,” said Boulevard president Jeff Krum. “Working with Tech and the Strange Music team has been a real privilege. Their creativity, attention to detail and commitment to excellence made it clear to all of us why they’ve achieved such remarkable and sustained success.”

“Being from Kansas City, the Boulevard Brewing name has always been held in high regard,” Strange Music CEO/president Travis O’Guin said. “We both strive to create products that place us in the upper echelon of our respective industries, so to be able to collaborate with the Boulevard team on such a unique project is an honor.”

It's a collaboration that was destined to happen. We’re proud to team up with hip-hop legend @TechN9ne to bring you Bou Lou, an homage to his platinum single and to the city we call home. The party gets jumping when this beer debuts at @Blvdia. Learn more: https://t.co/hSJM2GvT7Y pic.twitter.com/8qc58O0XRU — Boulevard Brewing Co (@Boulevard_Beer) May 7, 2018