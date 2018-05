Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. – You’re never too old to get a workout in and former Missouri Tiger Running Back Tony Temple shows FOX4’s Marcus Officer some moves you can do at home, work, or the park to help alleviate stress and pain in the body.

On this Get Moving Monday, Tony and Marcus were at the Autumn Terrace Retirement Home to show functional exercises that can help both employees and the elderly

To find more workouts or workout classes you can visit TempleMadeFitness.com.