Thieves steal hundreds of dollars worth of camping equipment from local Boy Scout troop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Scout Leader Jackson Lee and several of his friends are proud members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 262 in Lee’s Summit, but on Monday the boys were down in the dumps.

“It really made me sad, you know, because we didn’t even have time to use the items. We just go them,” Lee said.

“When you’re taking from the Boy Scouts, you’re taking from the innocent and kind-hearted,” Assistant Scout Leader Mason Salmod said.

Last week, the scouts say a cold-hearted crooks crept across the grounds of Aldersgate United Methodist Church off Highway 150 and committed a callous crime that’s disappointed the Boy Scouts and their leaders.

They say the thief cut off a lock, broke into a trailer and stole about $400 worth of camping equipment the boys depend on for their monthly outdoor adventures.

“It’s not just breaking and entering. It’s invasion of private property, which is just not nice, especially since this is a church,” Lee said.

Their next camping trip is in two weeks.

“It just sickens me. These boys give back all the time. What really makes me upset is whoever did this probably benefited from something my boys have done to better the community," Scout master Charles Duston said.

But all hope isn't lost.

”We’ll get through it. After all, we’re Boy Scouts,” Lee said.