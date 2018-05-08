8 foods to try when deciding to eat clean

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just in time for summer - The New York Times bestselling author of "Shred" and "Blast the Sugar Out" - has a brand new book called "The Clean 20: 20 Foods, 20 Days, Total Transformation." In the video player above, Dr. Ian Smith shares his inspiration for the book and how his eating plan works.

8 Clean foods:

  1. Avocados
  2. Chicken
  3. Yogurt
  4. 100% whole grain bread
  5. Whole wheat pasta
  6. Greens
  7. Lentils
  8. Lemons

 

Day 1 Meals/Snacks:

Breakfast:  Scrambled eggs with 1/3 cup diced veggies, side of whole wheat toast
Snack:  sliced cucumbers with hummus dip

Lunch:  Grilled chicken sandwich on whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato and Clean Mayo
Snack:  Sliced tomatoes and mozzarella

Dinner:  1 cup whole wheat spaghetti with squash or zucchini slices, and 3 oz diced chicken
Snack:  3 cups air-popped popcorn

 

More recipes:

