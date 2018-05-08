8 foods to try when deciding to eat clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just in time for summer - The New York Times bestselling author of "Shred" and "Blast the Sugar Out" - has a brand new book called "The Clean 20: 20 Foods, 20 Days, Total Transformation." In the video player above, Dr. Ian Smith shares his inspiration for the book and how his eating plan works.

8 Clean foods:

Avocados Chicken Yogurt 100% whole grain bread Whole wheat pasta Greens Lentils Lemons

Day 1 Meals/Snacks:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with 1/3 cup diced veggies, side of whole wheat toast

Snack: sliced cucumbers with hummus dip

Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich on whole grain bread with lettuce, tomato and Clean Mayo

Snack: Sliced tomatoes and mozzarella

Dinner: 1 cup whole wheat spaghetti with squash or zucchini slices, and 3 oz diced chicken

Snack: 3 cups air-popped popcorn

