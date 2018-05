× Crash near Santa Fe and Parker in Olathe is deadly

OLATHE, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash in Olathe, Kan., Tuesday morning.

It happened 6:40 a.m. near Santa Fe and Parker and involved at least two vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer.

Police say westbound Santa Fe is closed at Parker due to the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene.

Police have not released any further information.