Fire at at downtown NKC business escalated to three-alarm fire

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a business in downtown North Kansas City Tuesday.

It’s in a building near Armour Road and Swift Street. It started some time around 12:20 p.m.

Firefighters from both North Kansas City and Kansas City, Missouri are working this fire.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The building houses several businesses. The first floor is largely occupied by a company called Gall, which supplies uniforms and equipment to first responders such as police and firefighters.

Gall employee Joelle Pemberton said she and her co-workers started smelling smoke around 12:20 p.m., and then a firefighter entered and told them to get out.

“When we first came out there was just a small plume of smoke on the roof, so it’s been shocking to see it grow and turn into what we see behind us now,” Pemberton said.

“It’s overwhelming. I can’t even find the words for it,” she added. “It’s a beautiful old building. It’s just crazy. It’s shocking.”

The irony is not lost on Pemberton that a business that supplies firefighters their equipment went up in flames.

“They might not be able to get their uniforms replaced any time soon.”

