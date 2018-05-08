× KC Forum: PKD, Car Care and Dog Vests

2018-18

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about an illness that one family shares and they’re also sharing the hope for a cure. The Lona family has been in the automotive care business since 1920 and they’re not stopping anytime soon. They have tips on how to get your car ready for the hotter weather. A local non-profit raises money to help police dogs protect themselves with bullet proof vests.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com