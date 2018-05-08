KCK need help finding 21-year-old who escaped police custody while handcuffed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are asking the public to help them track down a man whom they arrested on felony charges but has since escaped custody.

Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, 21-year-old Deron McAfee took off from 106th and Parallel Parkway.

He was last seen wearing a black, red and white plaid shirt and a white T-shirt. He was also still handcuffed when he took off.

Police describe say McAfee is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

In 2016, police arrested McAfee for assault. In 2017 they booked him into jail for burglary, theft and resisting arrest in a felony case.

If you see McAfee, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or police at (913) 573-6000.