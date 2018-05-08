Make your own Yardzee game for cheap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you don't want to pay a ton of money for lawn games, try making your own. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shares her tips with FOX4 for making an inexpensive game of Yardzee in the video player above.

Materials needed to make DIY Yard Dice:

4 x 4 deck post

Wood Burner with Circular Wood Stamp

Mitre Saw

Bucket to shaking and storing the dice

Tape measure

Directions for Making Yard Dice:

Step 1: Measure wood so all edges are the same width and length. Hint: A 4″ x 4″ post is really only 3.5″ x 3.5″

Step 2: Cut wood into five cubes. One 8 ft board will make 4 sets of 5 dice.

Step 3: Sand edges of wooden cubes.

Step 4: Use the wood burner with circular wood stamp to burn circles onto the wooden cubes. Stamp one dot on one side, two dots on another side, and continue to make your dice. Repeat on all 5 cubes.

Step 5: Step back and admire your beautiful work.

That’s it! Now it’s time to invite all your favorite people over to play Yardzee.

Click or tap here for Leanne's full step-by-step guide and for a printable scorecard.