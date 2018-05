OLATHE, Kan. — Police tell FOX4 a motorcycle driver died early Tuesday during a crash.

It happened around 12:53 a.m. along the ramp from northbound K-7 to eastbound K-10.

Police say the driver, a man, died from his injuries. They will not release his identity until family has been identified.

Investigators have not yet released what caused the deadly crash, but they did say not other vehicles were involved.