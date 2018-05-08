Police investigate dog stabbed to death in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a dog reportedly stabbed to death Tuesday evening.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted out at 7:05 p.m. that an Animal Cruelty Detective is on scene with officers in the 2200 block of S. 22nd Street.

Officers working a dog that has been stabbed to death in the 2200 block of S 22nd. Our Animal Cruelty Detective is handling. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 9, 2018

A neighbor who called police told FOX4 the man who lived next door took his dog outside with a knife, and the dog never came back.

“I was sitting on my front porch, and I saw the guy next door come out with his dog on the leash,” Carla Atkins said. “And he walked out through the back yard and up into the brush behind his garage. And when he came back, after I heard the dog squall out about four times and then it was quiet. And then he came back, he had a knife in his hand, and the dog wasn’t with him. Then we called 9-1-1.”

Atkins said police told her there were two other dogs in the home. Police have custody of them currently.

The neighbor said she saw police take the man into custody. KCK police have not yet confirmed that.

“My initial thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, he done killed her,'” Atkins said. “And I just started crying. I don’t, I don’t condone things like that, and it hurts me really bad.”

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.