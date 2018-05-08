School still in session despite attempted burglary overnight at Blue Springs elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Police in Blue Springs are investigating an overnight burglary at an elementary school Tuesday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at Franklin Smith Elementary near Southwest Clark and Southwest 19th Street.

The school's alarm system sounded, and police quickly responded to the school. Police say they saw someone inside carrying things such as iPads or laptops so they surrounded the school.

"When confronted, he dropped the computer equipment and ran back into the building," a spokesperson for the Blue Springs Police Department told FOX4.

Police believe the suspect later took off out the back door.

"After several hours of searching no one was found in the building and it was turned back over to school district maintenance personnel and officers who were on scene," police said.

Police say there is no damage to the school, and school is in session Tuesday.