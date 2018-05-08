× That KC tourism sign with vulgar message is a fake, Visit KC says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spoiler alert–that Kansas City tourism sign everyone is talking about because it contains a vulgar message is a fake, Visit KC says.

“We can confirm that this photo is a fake,” Visit KC tweeted. “The advertisement it features has been doctored to show a misspelling where there is none.”

The actual sign is on the platform for the Kansas City Streetcar not far from East 5th Street and Walnut Street and says, “Did you know? Kansas City welcomes 25 million visitors annually.”

The Twitter account You Had One Job tweeted a doctored photo of the sign and tweeted it Monday at 3:25 p.m. Their version said, “Kansas City welcomes 25 million visitors anally.”

Some Twitter users thought the doctored photo was real.

“ # Hilarious YIKES! May want to update this sign,” one Twitter user responded.

It didn’t take long for thousands of people to comment and share the doctored photo with friends. See that photo below.

Welcome to Kansas. pic.twitter.com/CsobIoike9 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) May 7, 2018

Below is an image of the real sign.

Here's the original image, which has also been shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/IqvCqbcqCN — Visit KC (@VisitKC) May 8, 2018