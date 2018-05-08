‘The Flower Guy’ remembers metro moms with special gift for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Outside his home in Shawnee, Bill McMurtrey is on a Mother’s Day mission for the 25th consecutive year.

“Hands down it’s all about the moms. Really not just the moms, but all the ladies that work to make everybody’s life better throughout the year,” McMurtrey said during an interview with FOX4’s Robert Townsend on Tuesday.

For several hours the man known as “The Flower Guy” was busy keeping an eagle eye on his army of about two dozen guys from his Olathe church. The men were sawing, nailing and drilling nonstop.

“At the end of this circle, I have them set up the plants, the flowers in the boxes,” McMurtrey said.

His calm, meticulous crew carefully made special, wooden flower boxes for moms on Mother’s Day.

“I’ll put them in a wheel barrel and just go up and down the street, to my church, the bakery and I will also just random pass them out to moms I meet,” he said.

“Oh the joy that all the ladies get every year. I think it’s because the flower boxes are small, easy and they just say, 'I appreciate you.' I love doing this. Absolutely it’s a ministry,” McMurtrey said with a huge smile.

A “ministry” that started with distributing flower boxes to widows in his Johnson County neighborhood. 25 years later it has blossomed into his life’s work.

“We’re gonna try to do 300 tonight and after I do I already know that’s not gonna be enough. I’ll make more throughout the week. You know they say in 25 years we’ve passed out about 14,000 flower boxes,” McMurtrey said.

He’s the humble “Flower Guy” making mom’s day most memorable.

"This will be until the day I die. I never see myself stopping," the 53-year-old said.