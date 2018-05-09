$15,000 reward now being offered for info in murder of 9-year-old KC boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro mother and a former KC councilman hope $15,000 will be enough to persuade someone to come forward with information about the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy.

Step inside Christine Anderson’s home in South Kansas City and you’ll see lots of pictures of her beloved 9-year-old son, Dominic "D.J." Young Jr.

“Dominic was a loving child. He always liked helping others, being there for other people. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and dreamed of becoming a professional football player one day,” Anderson told FOX4’s Robert Townsend.

”My little D.J. also loved wrestling, and it just does’t seem real. I am still grieving. That was my only son. That 9-year-old meant a lot to our family,” Anderson said.

The metro mom said on Jan. 20 her family was instantly shattered after someone fired gunshots at a rental truck Dominic’s dad drove near Emmanuel Cleaver Boulevard and 71 Highway. The boy’s father told police they got caught in the crossfire after someone in a vehicle just started shooting.

Dominic, a second grader at Ingles Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District, died at the hospital one week before his mother’s birthday.

“My life has changed tremendously since my son’s death. I have not driven by the scene. I have nights where I can’t even sleep. I’m just up thinking because at the end of the day, I do not know what happened to my son and no one will come forward,” Anderson said.

The reward in Dominic’s unsolved murder has now risen to $15,000 thanks to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers and former city councilman John Sharp.

“The murder of children is just unacceptable, and we’ve had too many in Kansas City," Sharp said. "Kansas Citians should be should be angry, saddened and outraged that our homicide rate in the city is so high and particularly that we are having these homicides with children."

About a month after Dominic’s death, Sharp rallied around the boy’s mom and raised $5,000 toward the reward with the help of three city councilmen, two state legislators and a local church.

“With this extra money $15,000, we hope somebody will step forward and do the right thing and give this grieving mom justice,” Sharp said.

Detective Kevin Boehm with Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers told FOX 4 as of Wednesday night, police had only received nine tips in connection with Dominic’s death.

In the meantime, in a few days a heartbroken Anderson will have her first Mother’s Day without her D.J.

“I’m tired of crying. I want justice. I want a name. I just want to know what happened. I’m never gonna get to see him again. Never!” Anderson said.