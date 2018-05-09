Apps to Know: Drop, Everlance, and Forensic Detective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These apps can help you earn effortless reward points, track your mileage and business expenses and turn you into an armchair detective!

I'm always on the lookout for new, unique and useful apps. Here are a few I found!

Drop lets you link your debit and credit cards so you can earn rewards for your everyday spending. If you're curious to hear more about it before you sign up, check out my podcast interview with the founder, Derrick Fung.

Everlance is a super easy way to track your mileage for reimbursement or tax reasons, plus it also lets you track expenses for work or freelance jobs. The app is well designed and really helps you stay organized throughout the year so life is easier come tax time. Listen to my in-depth review of Everlance on my podcast.

Finally, Forensic Detective: Inside the Crime Scene uses augmented reality on the iPad to help turn you into an armchair detective. If you love a good crime mystery, you'll love this app.

