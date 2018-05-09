DNA testing of Styrofoam cup leads to second man charged in deadly Westport shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second man has been charged in an October 2016 deadly shooting of a 25-year-old in Westport, and a Styrofoam cup helped police find the suspect.

Arthur Simpson, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to the death of Derrick Jones.

According to court records, Jones was found in a parking lot near 40th and Mill Street in the Westport area. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Tyre L. Jackson, 35, was also charged last fall in the deadly shooting.

A witness said Simpson and Jackson allegedly robbed three men, one of which was Jones, behind a Sunfresh, court documents say. The witness said Jones and Simpson started to fight when Simpson allegedly fired a gun.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the area showed Jackson and Simpson in the area where the shooting occurred at the time of the shooting. In the surveillance footage, both men were seen holding a Styrofoam cup, which police recovered from the scene.

DNA testing and finger prints from the cup matched to Simpson and Jackson.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond.