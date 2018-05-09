Live update: Firefighters still battling hot spots in North Kansas City, will soon begin investigation

Watch live:



NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are still battling hot spots at a business building in downtown North Kansas City Wednesday.

As soon as the hot spots are put out, investigators can begin looking into what caused the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help the North Kansas City fire marshal investigate what may have sparked this blaze that sent thick plumes of smoke into the air from the Galls Building at 1900 Swift Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters told FOX4 shortly after the blaze was contained that the call initially came in as smoke on a deck. Workers said there is a second-floor patio where people go for smoke breaks. But officials have not been able to confirm whether a cigarette caused the fire.

NKC Fire Chief Dave Hargis also told FOX4 that Swift Road is still blocked near the fire Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, windows burst from the pressure, and air conditioning units on the roof exploded.

Galls Uniform Company, which supplies many first-responders with uniforms is on the main floor, along with another warehouse. Insurance and law offices are up top. Dozens of workers and customers at nearby businesses went running to the streets, capturing images as it all unfolded.

“In my mind, I just thought it was a drill. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Took my purse and we came out there’s lots of smoke. Obviously got darker and thicker and flames started coming. It was pretty scary,” said Maria Pinon, who works in the building that burned.

Everyone is thankful that three fire departments took fast action to evacuate those inside and nearby and that no one was hurt in the process.

The weather quickly allowed the fire to get out of control in a hurry, with winds fanning the smoke and flames.

A total of 13 businesses were located inside the building.