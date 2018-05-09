× Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks at Claycomo & Michigan plants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford is suspending production of the F-150 truck, its bestselling and most-profitable vehicle, after a fire at a supplier’s plant in Michigan last week.

Ford announced that it will suspend production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Wednesday night. It had already suspended truck production at its plant in Claycomo, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck.

A company spokesperson said he doesn’t know when production will begin again. Ford doesn’t expect any disruption for customers or dealerships because it has an 84-day supply of the truck in dealers’ inventories.