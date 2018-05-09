Get inspired: Four local women on what inspired them to begin their own businesses & their advice for others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For less than $20, you can taste more than 200 different foods as part of the KC Tasty Expo. FOX4 has partnered with the event to help raise funds for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children and bring you tickets for just $16.

The event takes place May 19th-20th at the Overland Park, Kan., Convention Center and will feature products from local businesses including the four woman who joined FOX4 in studio Wednesday, May 9. In the video player above, they chatted about each of their businesses and what inspired them to step out and begin their own businesses.

Their businesses:

Safely Delicious

Tea-Biotics

The Tasteful Olive

Sweet Streams Lavender Co.

The is the first time the event has been open to the public. Click or tap here to learn more and to purchase your tickets.

