Good Samaritans help local Boy Scout troop after thief steals camping equipment

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- This is a FOX4 follow-up we’re happy to share with you!

On Monday, FOX4’s Robert Townsend reported that thieves recently broke into a trailer at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit and stole about $400 worth of camping equipment from Boy Scouts Of America Troop 262.

The terrible theft, which included brand new stoves and folding tables the scouts depend on, devastated the boys who were concerned about their upcoming camping trip.

Thankfully, a few members of the community stepped up to help.

Mike Lane at Auto Donation Center in South Kansas City and workers at Lifestyle RVs in Grain Valley all heard about the scouts’ temporary setback.

On Wednesday, the good Samaritans surprised the Boy Scouts with two checks totaling $800 to help the troop buy new camping equipment.

”It makes me feel absolutely amazing to think we can get out stuff back and actually use it and do good with it,” 16-year-old Patrol Leader Jackson Lee said.

”They should know even though there’s bad people out there, there are more good people that will step in and make up for it. Hopefully, one day in life, you know they’ll take that role as well,” Lane said.

Thanks to the good Samaritans, the Boy Scouts actually now have extra funds they can also used to buy extra camping equipment.

