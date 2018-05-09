Jax. Co. deputy breaks both legs in crash with innocent driver while pursuing driver with incorrect tags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy has two broken legs, an innocent driver has serious injuries and cuts to his head, and the driver whom the deputy was trying to pull over to begin with is still on the loose Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement told FOX4 the deputy attempted to pull a driver over along I-70 for not having tags that match a vehicle's registration. The driver refused to pull over so the deputy continued to follow them.

"When the Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver inside of the Buick refused to stop. The deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit," Deputy Raashid Brown said in a statement.

A second deputy joined in on the pursuit and deployed a GPS tracker on the the suspect vehicle near I-435 and I-70.

"Once the tracker became attached to the vehicle, the deputies turned off their emergency lights and siren, discontinued the vehicle pursuit and followed the route of the fleeing vehicle by monitoring the location of the Buick via a GPS tracker system," Brown said.

The deputy followed the suspect vehicle to 350-Highway and Gregory where the deputy collided with an innocent driver in a blue Chevrolet Caprice around 2 a.m. in front of the QuikTrip.

Officials say the impact caused the deputy's car to hit a tree, travel through the corner of the QuikTrip's parking lot and into a wrought iron fence.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and the Chevrolet Caprice. Investigators have not yet said whether the deputy or the innocent driver had the right of way. Both vehicles were damaged.

The deputy sustained two broken legs. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has cuts on his head.

Traffic in both directions was shut down for approximately two hours overnight.

Independence police have since found the suspect vehicle near 40-Highway and Sterling, but the suspect is still on the loose.