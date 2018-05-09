KC firefighter accused of spitting on child, using racial slur at metro Hooters found not guilty

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A KC firefighter accused of spitting on a 3-year-old child and calling the child a racial slur at a metro restaurant has been found not guilty.

Terrence J. Skeen, of KCMO, was charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and assault. On Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty on all three charges.

On Feb. 26, police were called to the Hooters restaurant on Metcalf Avenue regarding a report of battery upon a child. Witnesses at the scene said Skeen had allegedly called a 3-year-old a racial slur and spat upon the child.

A witness told FOX4 the alleged altercation started when a child at the Overland Park Hooters location wandered away from his family, and Skeen started giving the family parenting advice.

Police later contacted the victim and family members, who had left the restaurant before police arrived.

KCFD firefighter accused of racial slurs and spitting on child at Hooters found not guilty on all counts — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) May 10, 2018