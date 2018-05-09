Lee’s Summit road rage victim will give the gift of life as an organ donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- The 24-year-old St. Joseph, Mo., man killed Saturday in what police are calling a road rage incident is helping give life to others as an organ donor.

It's an example of how good can come out of a horrible crime.

According to Cody Harter's published obituary, the Missouri Air National Guard member continues to give back to his community, even in death, as an organ donor.

Lee's Summit, Mo., police say Harter suffered a single stab wound to the chest Saturday as the result of an altercation near the merge of I-470 and Mo. 291 Highway.

Witnesses told police they saw Harter arguing with another person.

Harter, who served a tour of duty in Iraq, was known by friends and family as someone who would help anybody.

That doesn't surprise staff at the Midwest Transplant Network, who say they often encounter remarkable givers.

"The interesting thing about donor families is that they are the most giving people that we come across," said Jan Gill, CEO of the Midwest Transplant Network. "We meet them in their darkest moments. For them to be able to share the life of their loved one with others is really a tremendous opportunity, that they can see going forward. We have donor families that start their foundations and really do something to continue that legacy. Donor families are pretty amazing people."

Harter had a lawn service business was just about to graduate from Missouri Western State University with an engineering degree.

Lee's Summit police still want to talk to anyone who was traveling on I-470 Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. Or anyone who may have seen Harter's Chevy Silverado truck on 291 Highway.

Call the TIPS hotline if you can help with this investigation.