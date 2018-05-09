Police searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s & missing 12-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two missing people Wednesday in unrelated cases, officials say.

Donoven McGee, 12, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benjamin Banneker Elementary, wearing his school uniform: a blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Donoven is described as 5-foot-2 and about 90 pounds.

Rosa Gomez, 77, is also missing. She was last seen at her home near Swope Parkway and East 56th Street. Police said Gomez has Alzheimer’s and cannot care for herself.

She is described as 5-foot-tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 KC police at 816-234-5136.